Milltown flock sells Spotted lamb share for £20,000
The much admired Milltown Golden Balls bred by Saintfield based Tommy Jackson has been snapped up in a private deal ahead of him travelling to Carlisle.
By Libby Clarke
Published 16th Aug 2023, 08:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 08:37 BST
In what is believed to be a NI record for a 50% share, the deal was done at £20,000.
A fifty percent share was negotiated by Moira breeder James Johnston for his recently formed Broadwater flock. He first saw the lamb at Balmoral Show in May where he was crowned Male Champion.
Tommy added: “We rarely sell at home when we have an animal entered for a sale however the opportunity to retain a 50% share was too good to miss as we believe this is a special lamb that will breed well in both of our flocks. We wish the Johnston family all the best with their new stock ram.”