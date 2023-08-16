In what is believed to be a NI record for a 50% share, the deal was done at £20,000.

A fifty percent share was negotiated by Moira breeder James Johnston for his recently formed Broadwater flock. He first saw the lamb at Balmoral Show in May where he was crowned Male Champion.

Tommy added: “We rarely sell at home when we have an animal entered for a sale however the opportunity to retain a 50% share was too good to miss as we believe this is a special lamb that will breed well in both of our flocks. We wish the Johnston family all the best with their new stock ram.”