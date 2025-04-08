Minister encourages applications for the All Ireland Scholarship Scheme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald is encouraging A Level and Level 3 Extended Diploma students to consider applying for the 2025 All Ireland Scholarship Scheme.

The annual scholarships, first offered in Northern Ireland in 2009, are funded by businessman JP McManus and provide financial assistance to top-performing students from low-income households who intend to take up full-time undergraduate courses in the coming autumn. The value of each scholarship is £5,500 per annum for the duration of their undergraduate degree programme.

Recognising the opportunities afforded by the scholarships, Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald said: “Education can be life-changing but many students face a real financial burden. By providing financial support these scholarships will help remove that barrier and open up opportunities to more people. To date 351 students from the north have been awarded a scholarship and it is great news that 25 more are now available.”

Taylor McGrath-McAllister, a second-year Natural Sciences student at Homerton College, University of Cambridge said: “The All-Ireland Scholarship has been a huge help in easing the financial burden of moving to England for university. It covers most of my rent which takes away a lot of the stress around money, especially in an expensive city like Cambridge. But the scholarship is more than just financial support. There’s a great community of alumni behind it with plenty of opportunities to connect and network.”

Pictured with Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald are Taylor McGrath-McAllister, a second-year Natural Sciences student at Homerton College, University of Cambridge and second year student Elizabeth Poucher, who is studying Medicine at Queen’s University Belfast, both of whom are benefitting from a Scholarship.

Second year student Elizabeth Poucher, who is studying Medicine at Queen’s University Belfast, commented: “Based on my results my school teachers encouraged me to apply for the scholarship and I am so grateful that they did. It was easy to apply and winning this scholarship has definitely eased the financial stress of university and allows me to have more time to focus on my studies. I would encourage everyone who is eligible to apply for a scholarship and in the weeks coming up to the exams put the extra effort in to getting the best results you can.”

The 25 Northern Ireland scholarships will be awarded to the top 19 performing ‘A’ level students in grant aided post primary schools and the top six performing Level 3 Extended Diploma students in the further education colleges.

Applicants must have been in receipt of the Educational Maintenance Allowance at the time of examination and due to commence an undergraduate degree at a university or further education college in September/October 2025.

The closing date for receipt of applications is 4pm on Thursday 28 August 2025.

Further information and details on how to apply are available from nidirect at www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/all-ireland-scholarships and the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment at ccea.org.uk/news/2025/march/all-ireland-scholarship-scheme-2025 .