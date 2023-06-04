News you can trust since 1963
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Minister marks World Milk Day

Thursday, June 1 marked World Milk Day 2023 and the Agri Aware team were on hand at Bord Bia’s Bloom in the Phoenix Park, Dublin to celebrate it.
By The Newsroom
Published 4th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read

​Agri Aware were joined by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue and the Minister of State with responsibility for Research and Development, Farm Safety and New Market Development, Martin Heydon.

Ministers McConalogue and Heydon were joined by Agri Aware’s Executive Director Marcus O’Halloran in celebrating World Milk Day at the Agri Aware Farmyard at Bloom.

Bord Bia’s Bloom in the Phoenix Park is taking place until Monday, June 5.

Celebrating World Milk Day is Marcus O'Halloran (Executive Director of Agri Aware), Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue and Minister Martin Heydon with Daisy the cow at the Agri Aware farmyard at the Bloom festival in Dublin. Photo: Justin Farrelly.Celebrating World Milk Day is Marcus O'Halloran (Executive Director of Agri Aware), Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue and Minister Martin Heydon with Daisy the cow at the Agri Aware farmyard at the Bloom festival in Dublin. Photo: Justin Farrelly.
Celebrating World Milk Day is Marcus O'Halloran (Executive Director of Agri Aware), Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue and Minister Martin Heydon with Daisy the cow at the Agri Aware farmyard at the Bloom festival in Dublin. Photo: Justin Farrelly.
Most Popular

This year’s World Milk Day focuses on how the dairy industry is reducing its environmental footprint, while also providing nutritious foods.

The goal is to demonstrate an active narrative that integrates the environment, nutritional and societal impacts of the dairy sector.

Agri Aware’s Executive Director Marcus O’Halloran said at the Bloom event: “It is important that we recognise the contribution Irish dairy farmers make to the economy through producing a natural and sustainable product that is world renown.

“We were delighted to have the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue and Minister of State with responsibility for Research and Development, Farm Safety and New Market Development, Martin Heydon visit us at the Agri Aware Farmyard today to recognise and highlight the importance of the Irish dairy sector which consists of over 18,000 farmers,” Mr O’Halloran added.

Related topics:Food