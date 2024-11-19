Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Three independent experts have been appointed by DAERA Minister Andrew Muir to conduct a review of environmental governance in Northern Ireland, including considering options for an independent environment protection agency.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The panel will be chaired by Dr Viviane Gravey, a senior lecturer in European Politics at Queen's University. Dr Gravey will be assisted by Diane Ruddock, who has recently retired from the National Trust and John McCallister, who is a current member of the Ulster Farmers' Union.

The independent review comes amidst the growing public concern for the environment and the challenges that are currently being faced, such as the blue/green algae blooms in Lough Neagh and other waterways.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking of the announcement, made in the Assembly today, the Minister said: “I am committed to strengthening environmental governance in Northern Ireland and ensuring that we have the right structures in place to protect our environment and hold individuals and organisations to account for environmental breaches.

Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir pictured with the three independent members of the new Environmental Governance Review (L-R) John McCallister, Diane Ruddock OBE and Dr Viviane Gravey (chair.).

“However, it is really important that I make clear that the many calls for a different environmental governance regime and indeed my own desire to see one, are absolutely no reflection of the dedication and commitment I see every day in the staff of NIEA. These are public servants who continue to work tirelessly to protect and enhance our natural environment, whilst regulating the activities that can adversely affect it.”

Minister Muir continued: “I have asked the panel to review our current environmental governance and bring forward improvement proposals, which may include proposals to establish an Independent Environmental Protection Agency, including the potential shape, policy and legal responsibility of such an organisation.

“The panel will lead a call for evidence early in the New Year that will give stakeholders an opportunity to provide their input and they will use the evidence gathered to make independent recommendations. The arrangements for this call for evidence and stakeholder engagement will be confirmed by the panel in due course.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The panel will provide their report next summer and the outcomes and recommendations will be considered by the Minister and any proposed changes will need to be agreed by the Executive.

Minister Muir concluded: “The current level of environmental degradation cannot continue, we need to act now. We need to collectively deliver the actions within the Environmental Improvement Plan, which was recently approved by the Executive, as well as deliver the Lough Neagh Action Plan. I look forward to receiving the recommendations from the independent panel.”

Terms of reference are available on the DAERA website here: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/node/71093 and https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/publications/environmental-governance-review-terms-reference-panel