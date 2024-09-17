Minister Muir announces new AFBI Board Chair
Professor Grace Mulcahy has been appointed as the new Chair and her appointment is effective from 1 November 2024.
Confirming the new appointment, Minister Muir said: “Professor Mulcahy has arrived at a period of significant change for AFBI as we take forward a number of key strategic initiatives. These will include changes in our climate and food systems to meet the many local and global challenges that the agri-food sector faces in the years ahead particularly from climate change.
“As I welcome Grace to the role of AFBI Board Chair I would also like to thank the outgoing Chair, Mr Colin Coffey for his support and dedication to the role during his time as Chair.”
