Andrew Muir, Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs has today announced the appointment of a new Chair to the Board of the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI).

Professor Grace Mulcahy has been appointed as the new Chair and her appointment is effective from 1 November 2024.

Confirming the new appointment, Minister Muir said: “Professor Mulcahy has arrived at a period of significant change for AFBI as we take forward a number of key strategic initiatives. These will include changes in our climate and food systems to meet the many local and global challenges that the agri-food sector faces in the years ahead particularly from climate change.

“As I welcome Grace to the role of AFBI Board Chair I would also like to thank the outgoing Chair, Mr Colin Coffey for his support and dedication to the role during his time as Chair.”