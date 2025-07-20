Minister Muir celebrates £5.28million investment in rural areas
The awards have been made through the department’s Rural Micro Capital Grant Scheme (RMCGS) and the Rural Business Development Grant Scheme (RBDGS).
Minister Muir was speaking during a visit to Richmount Rural Community Association, the recipient of two grants totalling £3,841 from the Rural Micro Capital Grant Scheme in 2024/2025 to enhance their Community Centre and to improve the building’s energy efficiency.
Minister Muir said: “I am delighted that 1,824 grants totalling £2.94million have been provided to voluntary and community organisations throughout Northern Ireland from the Rural Micro Capital Grant Scheme.
"The RMCGS is a key initiative delivered through my Department's Tackling Rural Poverty and Social Isolation Framework. It supports rural community-led, voluntary organisations in identifying and implementing projects that address locally identified poverty, isolation, loneliness and health and wellbeing issues.
“Richmount Rural Community Association is just one such organisation to have utilised my Department’s Rural Micro Capital Grant Scheme to develop their services over many years for their local rural community. I express my sincere gratitude to the Association’s committee and indeed to all voluntary and community groups across Northern Ireland for their efforts over the years in sustaining and enhancing a wide range of opportunities for people in their local rural communities.”
Minister Muir added: “I also want to take this opportunity to highlight the significant investment of £2.34million from my Department's Tackling Rural Poverty and Social Isolation Framework through the Rural Business Development Grant Scheme. 695 rural businesses availed of a grant aid opportunity to help them remain sustainable, grow and in many cases create employment opportunities.
“Both Schemes are important contributors to my commitment to build strong, sustainable, and diverse rural communities where people want to live, work, and invest.”
Minister Muir pictured with (L-R) Geoff Ellis, Gordon Neish, Martelle McPartlin, Joe Garvey, Diane Ewart, Kyle Savage, on a recent visit to Richmount Rural Community Association.