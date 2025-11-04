Minister Muir sets out proposals for future of Environmental Governance in NI

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir is seeking agreement for the establishment of an independent Environmental Protection Agency in Northern Ireland following publication of expert independent panel report.

Speaking before the Assembly today, Minister Muir set out how a non-departmental public body (NDPB) of the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) would allow for better and more accountable environmental protection and regulation.

The NDPB would be overseen by an independent board led by a non-executive chair and would have full operational independence.

The proposal reflects commitments to review environmental governance under the Programme for Government as well as the New Decade New Approach 2020 proposal, which stated a returning Executive would establish an independent Environmental Protection Agency.

Minister Muir said: “I have always firmly believed in an Independent Environmental Protection Agency for Northern Ireland. For too long our environment and nature have suffered from a lack of robust protections and we are all seeing the consequences.

“This short sharp, comprehensive review has provided the foundations upon which to build a brighter future for our environment. We can’t continue to dodge this critical issue. Now is the time for action, the people of Northern Ireland expect and deserve it.

“Northern Ireland is an outlier as we are the only region across the UK and Ireland that does not have an independent Environmental Protection Agency, and that position is simply not sustainable.”

He added: “The costs of inaction are simply too great, we should look no further than Lough Neagh or the illegal dump at Mobuoy which, as you will know, could cost hundreds of millions of pounds to resolve.

“Restoring trust and confidence in environmental protection is crucial for the economy and for our communities. Better and more accountable regulation will create a fair and level playing field for all.”