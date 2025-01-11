Minister Muir urges vigilance following Foot and Mouth Disease uutbreak

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir, is calling on livestock owners in Northern Ireland to remain vigilant following the recent outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) in Germany.

Minister Muir said: "The emergence of FMD in Germany is of significant concern, not only for our livestock owners but also for the entire agricultural sector across the UK, Republic of Ireland and the EU. Therefore, it is crucial that we take proactive steps to protect our livestock."

FMD is a severe highly contagious viral disease of cattle, sheep, pigs and other cloven-hoofed animals. In affected countries, it causes very significant economic losses as a result of production losses in the affected animals and the loss of access to international markets for animals, meat and milk. The last case of FMD in Northern Ireland was in 2001.

Strict controls are in place prohibiting the import of animals and animal products from FMD affected countries. The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) is closely monitoring the situation and can confirm that there has been no movement of susceptible species into Northern Ireland from Germany since 1 December 2024.

The Minister emphasised the importance of biosecurity measures, responsible sourcing and encouraged livestock owners to implement best practices to safeguard their animals, saying: “I cannot stress enough the importance of responsible sourcing to protect our livestock from any disease incursion. Furthermore, I am reminding all keepers of the need for high levels of biosecurity and to remain alert and report any unusual symptoms promptly to a veterinarian or my Department.”

For further information on FMD and clinical signs, please visit the Foot and Mouth disease | Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs

