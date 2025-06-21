Mixed reaction on Government publication on NI vet medicines

There has been a mixed reaction following the publication of a government designed to maintain vet medicine supplies in Northern Ireland following the end of the post-Brexit grace period later this year.

The Cabinet Office and Veterinary Medicines Directorate (VMD) this week released guidance under the Protecting Animal Health strategy, which includes the Veterinary Medicines Health Situation Scheme and the Veterinary Medicines Internal Market Scheme.

UFU president William Irwin said the ‘positive development’ reflects the intensive engagement of both the animal health industry and the government.

However, he stressed the need for greater clarity and confidence regarding their long-term durability and scope of all agreed solutions announced on Thursday.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir

The documents were condemned by both the DUP’s Carla Lockhart and TUV leader Jim Allister.

Carla Lockhart said that although the latest proposals are presented as progress, the stark reality is that the government has chosen to prioritise placating the EU over protecting the interests of animals, vets, farmers, and the wider agri-food sector in Northern Ireland.

She added: “From 1st January next year, GB-based firms will be unable to supply the NI market without complying with costly and onerous requirements around batch release testing and holding a marketing authorisation holder address in the EU.”

She said that fundamentally, this means an almost total block on veterinary medicines across the Irish Sea.

Jim Allister commented: “Instead of standing up for Northern Ireland the government has largely rolled over, devoting its energy to encouraging reorientation of our supplies so that they come from the EU, not GB.”

Agriculture Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir thanked the current UK Government and stakeholders within the Veterinary Medicine Working Group for their work thus far.

“Sustained supply of veterinary medicines to Northern Ireland beyond conclusion of the grace period on 31 December 2025 is of vital importance,” he added.

“Whilst the myriad of challenges Brexit has caused means that no perfect or complete solution can be promised, but good progress has been achieved to date with the two new proposed schemes reflecting substantial progress in addressing the most critical issues, particularly compared to the situation we faced last year.

“I will continue to engage with UK Government on the important detail, governance and oversight arrangements over the time ahead.”

