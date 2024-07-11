Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A wet start to the day did not dampen the enthusiasm of exhibitors at the 78th Saintfield Show held at the Glenbrook Estate outside Lisburn.

For the second time Dexter cattle classes were held, with judge, Linda McKendrick travelling from Fife, Scotland.

First class of the day, cow in calf or with calf at foot saw a good turnout of three entries.

Planetree Dorus, a short-legged cow shown by Lachlan Henry claimed the red rosette in this class, closely followed by Friary Olga from Messrs McAreavey, with Ballyhartfield Nessa from the same herd in third position.

Daniel Murray and family with Ballydavey Moana, Champion Dexter at Saintfield Show.

Largest class of the day, heifer over twelve months old was won by Ballydavey Moana from the herd of Daniel Murray. Ballydavey Bonni, shown by Susan McCullough was in second position, followed by Ballinderry Roxy Lady from Messrs McAreavey.

Cadian Bobby topped the line-up in the under 12-month-old calf class for Matthew Bloomer, being closely followed by Ballyloughan Quail from the herd of Montgomery and Henry.

Scrabo Robin Hood took third position for Lachlan Henry.

The senior bull class was won by Planetree Cerberus from Matthew Bloomer, with Lachlan Henry’s Might Keith in close second.

The junior bull class saw Derryola Red Bull, shown by Antoine Nicholson claim top spot.

An impressive line-up in the Championship did not make it an easy task for judge Linda McKendrick, who tapped Ballydavey Moana, the senior heifer belonging to Daniel Murray as her Champion. Linda found her Reserve Champion in the winner of the Bull class, Planetree Cerberus shown by Matthew Bloomer.

Exhibitors would like to thank judge Linda McKendrick for travelling over to judge and to Saintfield Show for kindly hosting Dexter classes.

Results

Cow in calf or with calf at foot: 1st Planetree Dorus, Lachlan Henry; 2nd Friary Olga, Messrs McAreavey; 3rd Ballyhartfield Nessa, Messrs McAreavey

Heifer over 12 months on day of show: 1st Ballydavey Moana, Daniel Murray; 2nd Ballydavey Bonni, Susan McCullough; 3rd Ballinderry Roxy Lady, Messrs McAreavey

Calf under 12-month, bull or heifer, on day of show: 1st Cadian Bobby, Matthew Bloomer; 2nd Ballyloughan Quail, Montgomery and Henry; 3rd Scrabo Robin Hood, Lachlan Henry

Senior Bull over 3 years old: 1st Planetree Cerberus, Matthew Bloomer; 2nd Migh Keith, Lachlan Henry

Junior Bull under 3 years old: 1st Derryola Red Bull, Antoine Nicholson

Champion - Ballydavey Moana, Daniel Murray

Reserve Champion - Planetree Cerberus, Matthew Bloomer