Enjoying the inflatables

Special thanks goes to Jonathon Richardson for kindly granting the use of the land, Sammy Neill for his help in organising the event, Bann Hire and Sales for generously donating the tractor bouncy castle and toilets, and to Mollie’s Granda McCracken for turning this idea into a huge success.

Mollie’s mum Claire said: “It means so much as we drive forward towards gene therapy for Mollie, and the chance of a normal life for her.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Any overheads including marketing material and food tokens were paid for by Mollie’s family, allowing 100% of all donations to go to Reverse Rett.

The tractor run getting underway

On Monday, the family received exciting news. Initial data from the first adult patient with Rett Syndrome on the gene therapy clinical trial by Taysha Gene Therapies in Canada were shared. The first patient has shown improvements in a number of areas at four weeks post treatment. Taysha has received clearance from the US regulator, the FDA for a clinical trial in children aged 5-8 and has submitted a clinical trial application to the UK regulator, the MHRA for a clinical trial in children.

The charity Reverse Rett are proud of the significant contribution they have made to this milestone. However, there is still much work to be done to provide clinical trial support in the UK, including recruitment, screening and retention services. Mollie’s family will continue to support Reverse Rett and keep fighting for the day when Mollie can thank you herself for helping them do so.