Monaghan Company Creates New Product, SomaMeal, Using Fungi to Reduce Food Waste

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This method is built on the ancient technique of solid-state fermentation - a process that utilises the special properties of fungi in order to break down food by-products that are derived from wheat, beer, and rapeseed oil.

The end product, SomaMeal, can be added to foods in order to boost the nutritional value of increased protein and natural fibres that aid in digestion. It is also said to enrich the flavour and juiciness of dishes, often imparting a savoury umami taste.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SomaMeal is a versatile product and can be incorporated into a wide range of recipes, from burgers to pancakes and many dishes in between. The process uses fungi properties to make healthier food ingredients from waste products, in a way that tastes great and is good for both people and the environment.

Pictured: Dr Tony Callaghan, CEO of SomaTech

SomaTech is founded by Dr Tony Callaghan, CEO and Dr Alejandra Omarini, CTO. Together, they have over 40 years of experience in food biotechnology and fungal fermentation.

“Here at SomaTech, we are pioneering a future where food waste is not seen as an end, but a new beginning. By harnessing the power of fungal fermentation, we have developed a unique process that transforms food by-products into our nutritious ingredient, SomaMeal. Our mission is to create a sustainable, flavorful future, turning waste into wellness for both our planet and its people."