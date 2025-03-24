Moneyscalp Ultimate breaks records at Dungannon

Ultimate, exhibited by father and son team of Gerard and Gary McClelland from Kilcoo, Co Down, was the pre sale Champion.

Judging was carried out by Victoria Johnston, who was impressed with the bull’s correctness, length, power over the back end and mobility.

Ultimate was sired by the proven Bridge Obama and out of Shanvalley Josie, and he was purchased by suckler farmer Geoffrey Douglas, Limavady.

Standing Reserve Champion was Silverwood Ulyses by French bull Faust. This impressive June '23 born powerhouse was unsold.

Thanks to sponsor ASC Farm Services for the continued support, Judge Victoria Johnston, stewards, Roger, Alan and Brian.

Thanks to the exhibitors and best of luck to the bulls and buyers.

For anyone interested in the trip to Glenwood Blondes on Saturday, 24th May please confirm bookings with Alan Carson on 07803157366 asap - all welcome.

More details on https://www.facebook.com/NIblondecattleclub

Judge Victoria Johnston presenting Gary McClelland the Championship sash.

Auctioneer Trevor Wylie taking the bids.

Reserve Champion Silverwood Ulyses with ColinMcKnight, judge Victoria Johnston, NI Club representative Roger Johnston and sponsor Alan Carson, ASC Farm Services.