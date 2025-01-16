Motorcyclist dies after accident involving lorry

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 16th Jan 2025, 17:42 BST
Updated 16th Jan 2025, 18:17 BST
Police have confirmed that a man has died following a road traffic collision in the Steeple Road area of Antrim this morning, Thursday 16th January.

Inspector Cherith Adair of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “At approximately 9.35am, we received a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a lorry. The male, who was the rider of the motorcycle, sadly died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

“The Steeple Road remains closed at this time.

“Enquiries are continuing and anyone who witnessed the collision or with CCTV or other footage that could assist with our investigation is asked to contact police at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 325 16/01/25.”

