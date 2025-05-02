Motorcyclist left with potentially life changing injuries after Co Tyrone accident

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 2nd May 2025, 08:43 BST
Police are appealing for information following a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision at the Aghnagar Road area of Ballygawley on Thursday 1st May.

Sergeant Laverty said: “At around 8:25pm, it was reported that a silver coloured KIA car and a motorcycle were involved in the collision. The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that are described as potentially life changing.

“A 23 year old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving, driving whilst unfit, driving while disqualified and using a motor vehicle without insurance. He remains in police custody at this time.

“The Aghnagar Road, which was closed following the incident, has reopened.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam footage in relation to the collision, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1793 01/05/25.”

