Due to the combination of industrial action and particularly cold weather, the Department for Infrastructure is advising that only absolutely essential journeys are made on Thursday 18th January.

The road network will be hazardous for travel due to widespread icy conditions and will not have been gritted apart from some limited gritting on the M1 and M2 motorways, the A1 and the A4.

However, road users are reminded that roads leading to the limited salted part of the network will not be treated so extreme caution will be required for anyone travelling tomorrow on any part of the road network. It is the responsibility of every driver to adjust their driving to the road conditions. Anyone who must travel on the road should take great care, reduce their speed and remain alert to other road users at all times.

Pedestrians should equally take great care when walking on footpaths.

Difficult weather conditions near Ballymena County Antrim on Tuesday after heavy snow fall. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

The Strangford Lough Ferry Service is not available on Thursday 18 January.

Other essential services including repairs of serious defects, response to incidents and obstructions including flooding and drainage issues will also be significantly reduced.