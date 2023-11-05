This year’s Mountain House Tractor, Truck and Vintage Car Run, which took place in September in Belleeks, Country Armagh raised a whopping £3,200 to support the work of charity Kidney Care UK.

Thanking everyone who took part and contributed to raising this magnificent total organiser Gerry and Joey Lavelle of the Mountain House Bar & Lounge said: “The community in Belleek and further afield really pulled together once again to help us to support causes which make a real and lasting difference to peoples’ lives.

“We are indebted to everyone who brought along their tractors and enjoyed the day. Special thanks are due to our marshals and to the entire organising committee for all their continued hard work and support.

"Thanks also to Dan The Highway Man for providing and music and running the raffle and to everyone who came along on the cheque presentation evening at the Mountain House Bar and Lounge where we managed to raise even more money to help this charity to support local people living with kidney disease.”

Jo-Anne Dobson - Kidney Care UK Northern Ireland Ambassador with Mountain House Tractor Run organiser Joey Lavelle.

Also commenting – Jo-Anne Dobson who is a living kidney donor and NI Ambassador for Kidney Care UK said: “Gerry and the team at the Mountain House have pulled out all the stops to help us to continue to support our local kidney family.

“None of the patient-centred services which we provide would be possible without the terrific support we receive from the heart of the local community. That’s why it was great to be at the Mountain House on the cheque presentation evening to thank those involved personally for all their hard work and efforts which they have put in to raise such a magnificent sum.

“My son Mark spent seven months in the care of the truly amazing team at the Daisy Hill Renal Unit. As a family we hold precious memories of those difficult times and that’s why in my role as charity Ambassador I am always humbled to meet the most selfless of people who are determined to make a real difference to the lives of others.

“I send a special thanks to Gerry, Joey and the entire organising committee for everything they have done, and continue to do, to support local causes.

The Mountain House Tractor Run Fundraising Committee handing over a cheque for the proceeds of their Tractor Run to Kidney Care UK Northern Ireland Ambassador Jo-Anne Dobson.

“Please think about becoming a life-saver and have that family conversation about organ donation – we all have it in us to become a life-saver.”