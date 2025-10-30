Mountnorris WI marks 80th anniversary with charity tractor run for Pretty ‘n Pink

An impressive 70 vehicles, complete with drivers and passengers, took part in the event, which wound its way through the local countryside. Among the participants were several WI members, UFU President and local farmer William Irvine, and Grassmen’s well-known “Donkey.”

On completion of the run, “Donkey” took on the role of auctioneer for a lively and successful charity auction, while Karen Hoy, a volunteer with Pretty ‘n Pink, assisted with the raffle draw.

The event was met with fantastic support from the local community. Mountnorris WI expressed sincere thanks to everyone who contributed to making the day such a memorable and enjoyable occasion.

Special appreciation was extended to the marshals, institute members, local businesses, and all those who generously donated raffle prizes and refreshments, as well as to everyone who came along to support the charity and celebrate this significant milestone in the Institute’s history.

Young farmers support the charity tractor run