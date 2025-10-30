Donkey turned out in support of the charity tractor runplaceholder image
Mountnorris WI marks 80th anniversary with charity tractor run for Pretty ‘n Pink

Published 30th Oct 2025, 09:25 GMT
Mountnorris Women’s Institute celebrated a remarkable milestone on Saturday 25th October 2025, marking its 80th anniversary with a special Charity Tractor Run in aid of Pretty ‘n Pink, the Northern Ireland breast cancer charity.

An impressive 70 vehicles, complete with drivers and passengers, took part in the event, which wound its way through the local countryside. Among the participants were several WI members, UFU President and local farmer William Irvine, and Grassmen’s well-known “Donkey.”

On completion of the run, “Donkey” took on the role of auctioneer for a lively and successful charity auction, while Karen Hoy, a volunteer with Pretty ‘n Pink, assisted with the raffle draw.

The event was met with fantastic support from the local community. Mountnorris WI expressed sincere thanks to everyone who contributed to making the day such a memorable and enjoyable occasion.

Special appreciation was extended to the marshals, institute members, local businesses, and all those who generously donated raffle prizes and refreshments, as well as to everyone who came along to support the charity and celebrate this significant milestone in the Institute’s history.

Supporting the Mountnorris WI tractor run

Supporting the Mountnorris WI tractor run Photo: freelance

Pictured at the charity tractor run

Pictured at the charity tractor run Photo: freelance

Young farmers support the charity tractor run

Young farmers support the charity tractor run Photo: freelance

Ladies of Mountnorris WI with UFU president William Irvine

Ladies of Mountnorris WI with UFU president William Irvine Photo: freelance

