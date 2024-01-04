Mourne Dew spirits chosen by top chef Clare Smyth

MOURNE Dew Distillery in Warrenpoint is now supplying one of the world’s most prestigious restaurants, Core by Clare Smyth in London, for a unique cocktail in her new Whiskey and Seaweed bar.

Since 2017, Mourne Dew has been synonymous with quality and innovation in the art of beverage creation.

With a commitment to sourcing the finest ingredients and an unwavering passion for the craft, the distillery’s spirits have captured the palates of connoisseurs and enthusiasts alike.

This step forward highlights the rich tapestry of talent and flavours that Mourne Dew contribute to the culinary stage.

The original cocktail of Mourne poitin developed for Clare Smyth’s Whiskey and Seaweed bar in London. (Pic: Core)

The company is thrilled that its uniqueness and quality is now being recognised by this renowned three-star Michelin star restaurant.

Core is Clare Smyth’s debut restaurant. She is the first British female chef to run a restaurant with three Michelin stars.

Clare grew up on a farm in County Antrim and headed to England aged 16. She has worked in many legendary kitchens across the globe and, during her time as Chef Patron at Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in Hospital Road, her awards included 10/10 in the Good Food Guide, five AA rosettes, and an MBE for services to the hospitality industry.

Clare has received numerous other awards, including three stars in the 2021 Michelin Guide, five AA Rosettes, ‘Best Gastronomic Experience’ in the Hardens guide 2023, Highest UK Restaurant in La Liste 2022, ‘Best Restaurant’ at the GQ Food and Drink Awards and the ‘Service Award’ at the National Restaurant Awards.

Clare also received the ‘World’s Best Female Chef’ Award by the World’s 50 Best Restaurants.

In addition to enjoying Mourne’s spirits straight from their bar menu, Core has created a cocktail, ‘Pippin’, based around the distillery’s unique Pooka Irish Poitin Hazelnut liqueur.

‘Pippin’ is a blend of the liqueur (made with malted barley, poitín and hazelnuts), whiskey, chocolate liqueur, and barley sorbet.