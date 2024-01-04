Mourne Dew spirits chosen by top chef Clare Smyth
and live on Freeview channel 276
Since 2017, Mourne Dew has been synonymous with quality and innovation in the art of beverage creation.
With a commitment to sourcing the finest ingredients and an unwavering passion for the craft, the distillery’s spirits have captured the palates of connoisseurs and enthusiasts alike.
Advertisement
Advertisement
This step forward highlights the rich tapestry of talent and flavours that Mourne Dew contribute to the culinary stage.
The company is thrilled that its uniqueness and quality is now being recognised by this renowned three-star Michelin star restaurant.
Core is Clare Smyth’s debut restaurant. She is the first British female chef to run a restaurant with three Michelin stars.
Clare grew up on a farm in County Antrim and headed to England aged 16. She has worked in many legendary kitchens across the globe and, during her time as Chef Patron at Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in Hospital Road, her awards included 10/10 in the Good Food Guide, five AA rosettes, and an MBE for services to the hospitality industry.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Clare has received numerous other awards, including three stars in the 2021 Michelin Guide, five AA Rosettes, ‘Best Gastronomic Experience’ in the Hardens guide 2023, Highest UK Restaurant in La Liste 2022, ‘Best Restaurant’ at the GQ Food and Drink Awards and the ‘Service Award’ at the National Restaurant Awards.
Clare also received the ‘World’s Best Female Chef’ Award by the World’s 50 Best Restaurants.
In addition to enjoying Mourne’s spirits straight from their bar menu, Core has created a cocktail, ‘Pippin’, based around the distillery’s unique Pooka Irish Poitin Hazelnut liqueur.
‘Pippin’ is a blend of the liqueur (made with malted barley, poitín and hazelnuts), whiskey, chocolate liqueur, and barley sorbet.
“We confess that the idea of a barley sorbet was new to us, but when we made some ourselves and tried our own in-house version of the Pippin we were delighted with the results,” the company says.