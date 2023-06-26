Teams from Moy Park sites across NI and GB have been raising funds and awareness of the charity since the partnership began in March 2021.

Through many successful fundraising initiatives such as sky dives, quizzes, marathons and charity hikes, staff hit the £50K mark in December 2022. Following this achievement, the company match funded an additional £50,000 to the charity, which alongside additional fundraising activities has brought the final fundraising total to just under £118,000.

Alzheimer’s Society is the UK’s leading dementia charity, providing information and support to those affected by dementia while working to improve care and fund research.

The team from Moy Park, pictured with Amanda McGale, Regional Community Fundraising Manager for Alzheimer's Society NI and North West England and Linzi Stewart, Community Fundraiser for Alzheimer's Society. (L-R) Mary Daly, Claire Weir and Aaron Dixon, Amanda McGale, Brian Moreland, Sharon Gallagher, Linzi Stewart, Rebecca Dixon and Grace Dobbs. Picture: Moy Park

Linzi Stewart, Community Fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Society in Northern Ireland said:“We are extremely grateful to Moy Park for the funding they have raised for us throughout our partnership. The lengths that the team have went to has been admirable and we are grateful to them for putting so much time and effort into raising much needed funds for people living with dementia in the UK.

“Last year, Alzheimer’s Society services were used over 4.2 million times and people tell us this support is a real lifeline. Thanks to the generous support of fundraisers like Moy Park, Alzheimer’s Society can be there as a vital source of support and a powerful force for change for everyone affected by dementia.”

Commenting on the partnership Brian Moreland, Communication & CR Manager at Moy Park said: “We’re proud to have been able to support such a fantastic cause over the past two years. We’ve enjoyed taking part in the various fundraising activities and we are delighted to make the difference by raising such a significant amount for Alzheimer’s Society to support the vital dementia care services they provide to local communities. We hope with our funding, the team can continue its ongoing research and that it can assist with further breakthroughs in research for the condition.”

The charity partnership is in conjunction with Moy Park’s range of existing and long-established community measures, including charity and educational programmes, helping organisations and groups with funding for community initiatives.

