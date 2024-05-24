Leading food company Moy Park is celebrating after another successful Balmoral Show.

The annual Moy Park business reception took place on Wednesday 15th May, welcoming customers, suppliers, and fellow industry professionals.

Speaking at the reception, Justin Coleman, Poultry Business Unit Director, Pilgrim's Europe welcomed guests alongside the wider Pilgrim’s Europe team and shared some of Moy Park’s highlights of the year so far.

Celebrating agricultural excellence, the Moy Park Grower Awards took place on Friday 17th May. The awards recognised those who achieved top performing results in categories such as Innovation in Agriculture, Best Higher Welfare Farm and Young Breeder of the Year.

Preparing tasty and nutritious treats, Moy Park’s Culinary team were also busy at the Moy Park Cookery Theatre in the NI Food Pavilion, welcoming special guest chefs over the four-day period and showcasing the best of Moy Park produce.

1 . Image 1 - Justin Coleman, Poultry Business Unit Director, Pilgrim's Europe welcoming guests to Moy Parks annual reception on Wednesday 15th May at Balmoral Show. (1).jpg Justin Coleman, Poultry Business Unit Director, Pilgrim's Europe welcoming guests to Moy Parks annual reception on Wednesday 15th May at Balmoral Show. Photo: Brian Thompson Photo Sales