“We are very proud of the work of our first aiders, and we want to give the team the recognition it deserves.”

Moy Park is rewarding its team of over 550 first aiders, with the launch of a new company-wide recognition programme.

One of Moy Park’s first aiders, Kasia, based at the Ballymena site.

Made up of colleagues from each of Moy Park’s sites across the UK and Europe, the first aider team plays a vital role in keeping workplaces safe and healthy, and rapidly responding to any incidents that occur.

To both highlight the importance of first aid, and make first aiders more visible on site, Moy Park has unveiled a newly designed uniform for the team, which will be presented at each site by senior leaders in the business at recognition events.

“Safety is a condition at Moy Park, and it is a focus that is embraced by every team member right across the business,” Kirsty Wilkins, HR and Performance Director at Moy Park said.

“Our first aiders play a key role in reminding the wider team of the importance of health and safety. Crucially, they are also the first to respond should any incidents occur. First aid can prevent injuries from getting worse, promote better recovery, and ultimately save lives.