Leading food company Moy Park has reached a significant milestone in its sustainable packaging strategy, reducing its overall packaging by 10% in the past 12 months.

Tom Arkwright, Senior Packaging Technologist at Moy Park and Matt Harris, Head of Packaging at Moy Park

The milestone is a result of the company’s Remove, Reduce, Recycle and Research strategy, which is aimed at reducing its overall packaging by 5% year-on-year, while also increasing the percentage of recyclable packaging by 5%.

Moy Park has collaborated with supply chain partners and innovated across the business to reach the impressive milestone. This includes initiatives focusing on removing unnecessary plastic components, reducing plastic that remains, developing recyclable options and adopting plastics that are inclusive of recycled content.

Matt Harris, Head of Packaging at Moy Park said: “As a business, sustainable packaging plays an important role on our pathway to reach net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2040 and we deliberately set ambitious targets to deliver real results that can be felt by our customers and consumers.