Moy Park, one of Ireland’s best known chicken brands, has secured a listing with Tesco NI, launching its new Fakeaway range into Tesco stores across NI.

Moy Park is set to invigorate the frozen food category with the introduction of four exciting new lines with its innovative Fakeaway-inspired range into Tesco and Tesco Express stores. The new range hit the frozen shelves on 9th September and will bring exciting new flavours to the frozen aisle enhancing Moy Park’s already extensive portfolio of branded primary, coated, and ready to eat products. With this launch, Moy Park continues to expand its offerings, providing even more delicious and convenient options for consumers looking to enjoy restaurant-quality meals at home.

The new Fakeaway listings will include Peri Peri Chicken Strips 400g, Crispy Battered Chicken Chunks 350g, Buttermilk Chicken Tenders 400g and Salt and Chilli Chicken Chunks 350g. The range is produced using 100% whole breast chicken fillet and can be air fried from 16 minutes, providing convenient meal solutions for busy lifestyles. The Salt and Chilli Chunks 350g and the Buttermilk Chicken Tenders 400g will have full distribution across Tesco and Tesco Express stores (52) and the Crispy Battered Chicken Chunks 350g and Peri Peri Chicken Strips 400g will be listed in 32 Tesco stores and 10 Tesco Express stores.

When surveyed, 86% of shoppers said they would like the option to buy a Fakeaway style product, with flavour and convenience listed as top priorities with 81% of those asked liked or really liked the flavours that are in the range. Moy Park developed the flavour-filled range as a response to this emerging food trend and the growing demand for big flavour, variety, and convenience in the frozen coated chicken category.

Laura McMinn, Assistant Trading Manager, Chilled Convenience & Frozen, Tesco NI pictured with Katie Clague, Commercial Manager for Tesco NI, Moy Park launching a new invigorating Fakeaway range from Moy Park into the frozen category in Tesco stores across NI.

Ellen Wright, Senior Brand Marketing Manager at Moy Park, said: “We are thrilled to announce the introduction of our new Fakeaway range in Tesco NI stores, marking an exciting milestone for Moy Park. Over 2/3 of Tesco shoppers feel Moy Park provide a range of products that they trust, at the heart of our brand, we take great pride in delivering a diverse selection of well-balanced, locally sourced poultry that families can enjoy.

At Moy Park, we pride ourselves on remaining innovative and are proud to introduce this range in response to these emerging food trends. At a time where cost and convenience has given rise to the Fakeaway trend, these delicious new additions will no doubt add something new to the shelves, giving Tesco shoppers more choice.”

Katie Clague, Commercial Manager for Tesco NI, Moy Park added: “Tesco is seeing strong growth in the frozen coated category. The introduction of the new Moy Park Fakeaway lines represents a significant enhancement to our product portfolio, offering customers an expanded selection within the frozen coated chicken category. This carefully curated range of flavours is designed to appeal to a wide array of tastes, ensuring there is something to satisfy every palate.

Moreover, the added convenience of these products, which can be air-fried from 16 minutes, allows our customers to enjoy a premium, high-quality meal in the comfort of their own homes with minimal effort. We are proud to deliver this exceptional and innovative range to our valued Tesco customers, further reinforcing our commitment to meeting their evolving needs.”

The Moy Park Fakeaway will be available to buy across NI Tesco stores from 9th September and will retail at £4.00 RRP.

The launch will be supported by a range of activations including sampling in some Tesco stores and radio activity. Moy Park will also roll out a series of social media activations including influencer activity.