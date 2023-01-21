Moy Park unveils pioneering new project to reduce emissions

The project is the first of its kind in the poultry industry and will see Moy Park tackle Scope 3 emissions - indirect emissions that occur in a company’s value chain – by using a unique ‘Farm Carbon Calculator’ to examine emissions farm by farm, flock by flock, across Moy Park’s supply chain.

Partnering with IT provider MTech Systems and carbon footprint experts SAC Consulting utilising their Agrecalc platform, the Farm Carbon Calculator is a best-in-class tool that uses real data across all metrics to capture, benchmark and track changes in emissions. This real-time carbon foot printing will then be used to drive continuous improvements across Moy Park’s supply chain such as new investments, farming practices and training.

Justin Coleman, Agri Business & Live Services Director at Moy Park said: “The importance of a project like this cannot be underestimated. Tackling emissions across the farming sector is one of the biggest opportunities we have to make a difference and through this real-time carbon foot printing across our farming base we can deliver real, tangible change.

“The Farm Carbon Calculator allows us to visualise real emissions in each of our farms, determine where we can help our farmers to make practical improvements and create new efficiencies and processes as we strive to lower emissions together. This really is a visionary project and will act as a key enabler on our waterfall to net zero journey and create a better future.”