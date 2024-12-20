MP accuses EU of double standards as Irish Sea border checks suspended

The DUP’s Westminster Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs spokesperson, Carla Lockhart MP, has lambasted the EU for its double standards.

Welcoming the temporary suspension of some internal Irish Sea border checks on lorries, the Upper Bann MP has branded the EU decision as “totally hypocritical!”

The move comes as the port of Holyhead – a vital link between north Wales and Ireland – remains closed following severe damage caused by Storm Darragh. The disruption is expected to last until mid-January, and as a result, ferry services have been re-directed to alternative ports, including Cairnryan.

Carla Lockhart MP supported the European Union (Withdrawal Arrangements) Bill recently debated in the House of Commons, which aimed to restore and re-affirm Northern Ireland’s place in the United Kingdom.

“For almost four years Northern Ireland has been cut-off from the rest of the United Kingdom, thanks to an EU-enforced de-facto border in the Irish Sea. NI’s current post-Brexit situation is untenable, and it’s totally unacceptable for the EU to ‘call the shots’ when it comes to Northern Ireland.

“The European Parliament in Brussels is a foreign jurisdiction, yet it legislates on over 300 areas of law which have a direct impact on our economy and agri-food industry.

“The nonsensical rules dreamt up by the EU have caused a number of significant and unresolved issues surrounding the movement of family pets, farm livestock, machinery, plants and veterinary medicines between GB and NI.”

Ms Lockhart added: “The internal sea border between Scotland and Northern Ireland, which the EU deems essential, causes problems on a daily basis for local consumers and businesses.

“We have listened for the past number of years how necessary the checks are, yet when it is to benefit ROI the internal sea border can be very easily and quickly suspended when the EU sees fit.

“The EU has no respect for Northern Ireland and this latest move proves that the Irish Sea border checks are a total farce and non-essential.”