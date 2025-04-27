MP attends Lurgan Show launch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart is looking forward to attending Lurgan and District Horse and Cattle Society’s 110th agricultural show on Saturday, 7th June.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was pleasure to attend this week’s official show launch and to hear all about the exciting plans for the forthcoming event, which is just seven weeks away,” she said.

“Dating back to 1912, Lurgan Show is one of the longest established agricultural shows on the annual calendar. The volunteers who work tirelessly in the background deserve immense credit for their dedication and commitment, not just on show day itself, but in the many months of preparation beforehand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was especially heartening this year to see so many young people getting involved, stepping up to carry the show forward in the years ahead.”

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart, with RUAS president John Henning OBE, and his wife Ann, at the launch of the 2025 Lurgan Show.

The local MP added: “Lurgan Show literally is a day when the country comes to town. Over the years I have helped to secured much-need funding for the show, and I am delighted that Translink are continuing to support this year’s show, alongside many other generous and valued sponsors.

“An enjoyable day out for all members of the family, Lurgan Show receives overwhelming support from the local community, attracting sponsors, visitors and exhibitors from across Northern Ireland and further afield.

“This year’s show will take place in the beautiful surroundings of Lurgan Park, and promises to be a fantastic day out for all ages. The one-day event showcases the very best that the local agricultural and food sectors have to offer. There will be prize-winning equine and farm livestock on parade, as well as an array of trade stands selling locally-produced artisan foods and crafts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Lockhart continued: “The show is a celebration or our local community, and I would encourage everyone to put the date in the diary and come along to support Lurgan Show. Roll on the 7th June and let’s hope the sun is shining.

Pictured at the launch of Lurgan Show are, Councillor Tim McClelland and deputy mayor Kyle Savage, ABC Council; UFU president William Irvine and his wife Ruth; and Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart.

“Lurgan Show’s nominated charity for 2025 is Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, which is a vital, life-saving service that does incredible work right across our province. I’m particularly pleased to see their role recognised this year, especially given that one of the show committee members personally benefitted from their support in recent times.”

Schedules for Lurgan Show can be downloaded from its website.