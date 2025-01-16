MP confirms ‘gun tax’ not applicable in NI

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Farmers across GB are facing heightening firearms licensing fees as the Labour government seeks to raise around £20m to increase funding for policing and crime prevention.

The move has angered the Countryside Alliance and landowners who have described it as a ‘gun tax’. The new pricing structure which could represent an increase of up to 157% comes

into force on 5th February 2025.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has reassured local farmers that the price rise, which will impact firearms license holders in England, Scotland and Wales, is not applicable in Northern Ireland.

Carla Lockhart MP

“This is another element of the government’s plans to recoup money for its coffers. They are already removing tax relief on double-cab pick-ups and planning to introduce higher vehicle tax, fertiliser tax and take away historic business property and inheritance tax relief.

"Thankfully the impending ‘gun tax’ is not something that local farmers will have to worry about. There are more than 53,000 licensed guns in Northern Ireland, and many of these will include shotguns and rifles legally held by farmers and landowners who use them for pest control and the humane slaughter of fallen animals.”

DUP Westminster agriculture, environment and rural affairs spokesperson Carla Lockhart MP added: “The PSNI’s Firearms and Explosive Branch has responded to my enquiry for clarification on the issue.

“Firearms licensing in Northern Ireland is tightly regulated and comes under the remit of the devolved Stormont Assembly. I have written to the Justice Minister and the Agriculture Minister, seeking their reassurances that this astronomical price rise will remain firmly off the agenda for Northern Ireland.

“Farmers are already facing crippling economic pressure. They last thing they need is a hike in licensing fees just for the privilege of holding a firearm for use in the day-to-day running of their farm business.”