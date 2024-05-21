The DUP’s Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Westminster spokesperson said: “Balmoral Show is Northern Ireland’s biggest agri-event of the year and 2024 didn’t

disappoint. Congratulations to society president John Henning OBE, and everyone who has been working tirelessly ‘back-stage’ at the RUAS to deliver a fantastic event, showcasing everything from award-winning livestock, locally produced artisan products, the very latest machinery and the 50,000th Lely robot to roll off the production line.”

Organisers reported a record attendance, with the four-day show attracting more than 120,000 visitors.

“The ‘Big Farm Show’ as it is called in my house was blessed with warm sunny weather, and people flocked in their droves to meet friends and family, and view the very best of what Northern Ireland’s agri-food industry has to offer.”

Ms Lockhart added: "I had a superb few days at the show. Agriculture is one of Northern Ireland’s key industries and is a large economic driver in Upper Bann, an area which is home to numerous world-leading agri-food businesses.

“There was a fantastic atmosphere at the show and I enjoyed meeting and mingling with spectators, and discussing a variety of issues of concern within my constituency and the wider farming industry.”

Carla Lockhart added: "Farmers and growers are essential for delivering economic and environmental sustainability in Northern Ireland, and the Government must do all it can to support local food production and security.

“I have spoken to numerous farmers about their worries around animal health issues such as TB, BVD and the risk of Bluetongue. Livestock movements to and from GB continue to cause problems for herd and flock owners, especially pedigree breeders. There are also grave concerns surrounding the availability of veterinary drugs, especially antibiotics and vaccines, in NI after the post Brexit ‘grace period’ ends in December 2025.

“As the party’s Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs spokesperson I will continue to fight and speak up for farmers at Westminster. I am working alongside my DUP colleagues to lobby the Government to try and resolve many of these issues as soon as possible.”

Ms Lockhart welcomed the DAERA Farm Minister’s clarification on the new Farm Support Development Programme. “2024 has been testing and challenging for farmers due to wet weather, high overheads, fluctuating farm-gate prices and rising TB rates.

“While the Minister’s statement is encouraging, more work is needed to ensure the programme works for all enterprises within the sector. The agri-industry is the backbone of our economy and it is essential to safeguard local food production, productivity and employment.”

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council was showing its Food Heartland network at Balmoral Show.

“The ABC council area has a rich-heritage of award-winning food and outstanding places to eat. It was great to have an opportunity to speak to many of the businesses showcasing their products in the NI Food Pavilion at the show.”

Ms Lockhart also visited the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster stand at the show, and enjoyed watching members from club’s all over the country battling it out in the tug-of-war and tractor handling competitions.

“I was also pleased to learn that the Farm Family Health Checks programme welcomed its 25,000th client during Balmoral Show. Co-funded by the Public Health Authority and DAERA the programme has been providing on-the-spot health checks to the rural community for more than twelve years. Well-done to the Farm Family Health Checks team who provide an invaluable service focused on improving the health and welfare of farmers and their families across NI.”

The DUP’s Upper Bann MP also praised Action Cancer and the Agri Rural Health Forum’s campaign for raising awareness of skin cancer, especially amongst farmers who are at risk with outdoor working conditions.

Pictured in the agri-food pavilion at Balmoral Show are Gordon Woolsley, Rhiannon's Cakes and Bakes, Portadown, with Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart with Kevin Corry from Norbrook. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Moy Park representatives Brian Moreland and Aaron McKenna with the DUP's Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart. Picture: Julie Hazelton