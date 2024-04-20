Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The online process opened on Monday, April 15.

DUP Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart, who is also the party’s Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Westminster spokesperson said: “The Beef Carbon Reduction Scheme was announced by DAERA at the start of the year, and will offer payment support for beef producers in Northern Ireland. It is part of the new Farm Support and Development Programme.

“Farmers are encouraged to ‘opt-in’ to the BCR Scheme, which is aimed at improving the efficiency of the local beef sector, and decreasing livestock greenhouse gas emissions, by reducing the slaughter age of finished beef cattle. Eligible farms should have claimed under the Basic Payment Scheme in 2024.”

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ms Lockhart added: “The scheme is a significant step towards helping the NI agri-sector to improve productivity and efficiency, while ensuring environmental sustainability.

"I would encourage beef producers to engage with DAERA to access resources, and ascertain how best to adapt on-farm practices to meet the targets required by the scheme.”

Ms Lockhart confirmed that participation in the scheme will provide beef farmers with payments of £20, £40 and £60, for eligible animals slaughtered from January to March this year. From 1 st April 2024 the financial incentive will be £75 per head.

“The BCR Scheme will be implemented over a four-year period, and will see an annual reduction in the maximum slaughter age of animals. A maximum age of 30 months is applicable in 2024, reducing to 28 months in 2025, and 27 months by 2026. From 2027 onwards the maximum age at slaughter will be 26 months-of-age.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Continuing Ms Lockhart said: ”Whilst encouraging farmers to ‘opt-in’, it is absolutely imperative that processors show they are not reducing the price of finished beef as an offset to the introduction of the new payment. This has to be a scheme that benefits farmers!”

Eligible animals – bulls, heifers and steers - must be born in Northern Ireland, and accurately recorded on NIFAIS. Cattle must be resident on the farm for at least 60 days within the last 100 days prior to slaughter, and fit for human consumption. Cattle must be slaughtered at an approved abattoir.

To ‘opt-in’ farmers must log-in to their Government Gateway or NI Direct Account.

Nominated agents can complete the process on their behalf.