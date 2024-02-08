Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The heating and ventilation manufacturer has announced the proposed closure of its Portadown factory.

Following the news from the company, which will impact jobs in the area, the DUP representatives said: “This is a devastating blow for those who today received notification of redundancy. With the potential of 200 job losses it will undoubtedly have a major impact on many local families and indeed the local economy.

“Glen Dimplex has been part of the fabric of the Portadown area for many years and is known internationally for is expertise in heating, ventilation, flame, precision cooling and customer appliances.

DUP Upper Bann representatives Carla Lockhart MP and Diane Dodds MLA have expressed their concern at news of redundancies at Glen Dimplex in Portadown. (Pic: stock image)

“Many of the staff are long serving employees with many having secured employment and remained for the duration of their career.

“We believe that some of the roles will be transitioned to the Newry plant which we are encouraged by, however, we want to see the retention of the Portadown facility and a commitment to invest in this area.

“We trust that every effort will be made to re-deploy the staff and to support them along this difficult path. We will be writing to the Economy Minister to see what investment can be made to cover the loss of these jobs and ensure a speedy re-employment of this talent.”

They continued: “For those who are affected, we have offices in Banbridge, Portadown and Lurgan. Our door is always open with regards navigating the jobs and benefits options. We have made representation to the company concerning the Portadown footprint and the need to retain it.

“Upper Bann has a large business base many of whom in recent days have experienced growth and expansion it is disappointing to hear of this bad news story and our thoughts are very much with the those involved and their families.