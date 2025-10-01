MP hails ploughing showcase as 81 st event is held in Upper Bann

“Congratulations to the organisers on another fantastic two-day event. Gilford has hosted the ploughing championships for two years in succession, providing a tremendous boost for local tourism and the economy.

“I was delighted to have the opportunity to meet organisers, trade exhibitors, spectators, judges and competitors. This year’s event played host to the Five Nations Championships, and as MP for Upper Bann, I was privileged to welcome ploughmen from England, Scotland, Wales and ROI to my constituency.”

The DUP Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs spokesperson added: “Agriculture is the largest industry in Northern Ireland and events such as this provide a vital shop-window for our rural communities and vibrant agri-food sector.

“The NIPA’s annual event provides farmers and ploughing enthusiasts with an opportunity to have a day off to socialise with family and friends. The tractor pulling competition and dyno testing was another attraction for visitors on the second day.”

Ms Lockhart added: “There was strong competition in the conventional, reversible, vintage, classic and horse classes. Ploughing is a hugely competitive sport and it was interesting to observe the ploughmen in action and learn more about the various techniques and styles of ploughing.

“Ploughing is an age-old tradition and an art which is essential for cultivating the soil to improve drainage and enhance farmland. The dedication, precision and skill involved was incredible, but more importantly, there was great camaraderie amongst the competitors. This was definitely a showcase of ploughing at its best!

“Congratulations to everyone who took part, but especially Northern Ireland’s Andrew Gill and David Wright who qualified to compete in the conventional and reversible classes at next year’s World Championships at Osijek in Croatia (4th and 5th September 2026). Both Andrew and David come from families boasting generations of award-winning ploughmen.

“Best wishes to NIPA chairman Adrian Jamison and Jack Wright who will represent Northern Ireland at the European Championships in Switzerland next year (22nd and 23rd August 2026).”

Carla Lockhart continued: ”I’d like to take this opportunity to thank ABC Borough Council, the local companies and agri-food businesses for their sponsorship, and everyone who supported the 81st International Ploughing Championships.”

The MP had discussions with local and visiting competitors about a number of current issues facing the UK agri-food sector. She said: “The announcement that the Prime Minister is pushing forward plans to introduce digital ID for UK citizens was certainly an ‘unwelcome’ topic for discussion.

“Competitors, judges and spectators from across the UK were voicing their concerns about the Windsor Framework and the Chancellor’s pending ‘death tax’; while closer to home, NAP proposals are still very much at the forefront of those involved in livestock and arable farming.”

Among visitors to the ploughing match site at Gilford was DAERA Minister Andrew Muir.

Ms Lockhart took the opportunity to relay again the very real concerns of farmers. “There is deep industry-wide dissatisfaction at the Minister and his department’s direction of travel on the Nutrients Action Programme. I emphasised that transparency and stakeholder collaboration are essential. I also made it clear that the agri-food industry shares the goal to improve and safeguard water quality, but they will not be the scapegoat.

The MP added: “Farmers are unduly blamed for pollution, while mounting evidence proves that the surge in phosphorus in our waterways is largely attributed to non-farming sources. The roadmap ahead needs to be pragmatic, focusing on evidence-based, meaningful and practical measures which can be implemented within a realistic timeframe.

“Actions speak louder than words and whilst the Minister in recent days has criticised NI Water, and the need for them to be very much part of the solution discussions, he must follow through with actions.

“I will not stop holding Andrew Muir MLA to account and reminding him that he is also the Minister for Agriculture and not just the Minister for the Environment.”

1 . Robert Timmins, Portadown, pictured with Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart. Robert Timmins, Portadown, pictured with Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart. Photo: frerelance Photo Sales

2 . Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart with NI Ploughing Association members Ronnie and Helen Coulter. Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart with NI Ploughing Association members Ronnie and Helen Coulter. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . Scottish visitors Harry Dickie and Norman Skea were welcomed to the Five Nations Ploughing Championships at GIlford by Upper Bann MP Carla Lockart. Scottish visitors Harry Dickie and Norman Skea were welcomed to the Five Nations Ploughing Championships at GIlford by Upper Bann MP Carla Lockart. Photo: freelance Photo Sales