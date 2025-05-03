MP supports wartime inspired farming protest in Westminster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart took the opportunity to visit this week’s wartime-inspired protest in London, aimed at drawing attention to the UK’s deepening food and farming crisis.

“The UK agri-food industry is facing heightening challenges from rising costs, weak Labour policy and the pending government ‘tax grab’ which will decimate family farms and impact succession planning for future generations.”

Organised by the Save British Farming lobbying group, the symbolic demonstration took place outside the National Liberal Club in Whitehall, under of the theme ‘Food and Farming in a Time of War’. The event was designed to draw attention to the current crisis facing farmers and the government’s path to increase food import dependency.

Carla Lockhart, the DUP’s Westminster Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs spokesperson said: “The event coincided with the 80th Anniversary of VE Day. It was organised as a ‘wake-up call’ and a reminder of wartime food insecurity and rationing.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart at the war time inspired protest

“The campaign also highlighted the legacy of the Great Pet Massacre in 1939, when more than 750,000 pets were sacrificed by their owners amid food shortages and government messaging. Save British Farming is warning that such panic, misinformation and neglect, can lead to tragic consequences when a nation fails to safeguard its food security. This week’s protest was about remembering the past in the hope that history won’t be forced to repeat itself.

“Farmers are known to be resilient, but UK food security is at a critical crossroads, as Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour government continues to under-value farmers and jeopardise the future of Britain’s ability to feed the nation. Farmers are under increasing physical, financial and mental pressure, and the government’s lack of empathy, coupled with increased taxes, is driving farmers and rural communities out of business.”

Ms Lockhart continued: “Despite moderate disruption to food supplies and other core products during the covid pandemic, the government continues to lack foresight and fails to appreciate the necessity of self-sufficiency when it comes to UK food supply.

“Even with high food inflation, global uncertainty and the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the government’s course of action is unrelenting and unconscionable. Britain must protect its agri-food industry. We cannot afford to take food for granted, and we certainly don’t want chlorine-washed chicken, hormone-treated beef or lab-grown food products.

“I have supported numerous tractor protests in Westminster since Chancellor Rachel Reeves delivered her autumn budget ‘hammer blow’ on historic inheritance tax relief for farmers. The Prime Minister and the Chancellor have failed to step back from the brink, and appear blinkered and reluctant to face up to the damage they are doing. It’s time they came to appreciate the value of our agricultural industry.

“The fight continues,” warned the MP. “Farmers remain defiant of the Labour party’s actions, and I will pledge my ongoing support to ensure their voices are heard in Westminster. No Farmers, No Food!”