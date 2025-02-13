MP urging families to donate farm toys to NFU campaign

“I am urging members of the UK’s four farming unions to take part in this latest element of the ‘Stop the Family Farm Tax’ campaign. The Labour government’s proposed ‘tax hesit’ will have far reaching and devasting consequences for future generations of aspiring young farmers.”

The NFU is planning to display a selection of vintage and modern machinery, alongside the donated farming toys, at its forthcoming annual conference in London on Tuesday, 25th February. Following the conference, the small toys (eg: tractors, implements, animals) will be presented to HM Treasury, sending a symbolic message to Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

“The more toy tractors the better. The NFU wants Rachel Reeves to stop, listen and realise the error of her ways. Each toy will represent a young farmer at risk of losing the family legacy.”

Time is of the essence as the NFU needs all donations on or before Wednesday, 19th February. Further details and delivery options are available on the nfuonline.com website.

Donors are also invited to complete an online form outlining what the consequences of the budget will have on their family and farm business.

The Upper Bann MP added: “If plans to axe APR and BPR, and introduce a 20% inheritance tax on assets in excess of £1m are implemented in April 2026, the Chancellor will be responsible for killing off the agricultural industry and jeopardising UK food security. Farming families, and especially young children, will be denied a future as custodians of the land and forced to choose alternative careers, rather than following in the footsteps of previous generations.

“We can’t stand by while our children are being denied their dreams and robbed of their heritage.

“The facts are crystal clear - the government’s figures are flawed! Its actions are reckless! The Chancellor needs reverse her decision, or re-check her calculations and raise the threshold to safeguard working family farms.”

Ms Lockhart continued: “DAERA estimates that half of NI farms will be impacted; while the OBR (Office for Budget Responsibility) has suggested that the number of farmers affected will be five times greater than the Treasury estimates.

“More recently, a joint report from NI Rural Valuers’ Association (NIRVA) and the Central Association of Agricultural Valuers (CAAV), has looked at data from nine different types of farm enterprises. The report reveals that at least 6,000 farming taxpayers in Northern Ireland will be affected over a generation.

“The Labour government must reconsider, or it risks inflicting irreversible damage on our agricultural sector and food security.

“Tensions are fraught and farmers are gearing up for a fight. This week’s mass protest rally in Whitehall was a show of strength, attracting a reported 1,400 tractors, and thousands of farmers and supporters from across Great Britain and Northern Ireland. This is the third London rally since the autumn budget, and more tractor protests are planned in the coming weeks.”

During Monday afternoon’s Westminster Hall ‘Scrap the Farm Tax’ debate, Carla Lockhart MP said: “Early mornings, late nights, no holidays and low profit margins are typical in the daily life of a farmer. They do it because they love the land, want to feed our nation and sustain our rural communities.

“This tax grab is a wrecking ball - it will decimate our family farms! If Labour proceeds down this path, it will have the death of family farms and rural Britain and Ulster on its hands. The fight goes on. We need to stand up and stop this tax grab, and make sure those farmers demonstrating outside the Houses of Parliament are heard.”

1 . London protest 4 .jpg One of the tractors that rolled into London on Monday Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . London protest 2 .jpg Hundreds of tractors were driven into London for Monday's protest Photo: freelance Photo Sales