MP urging farmers to lobby MLA’s and sign ‘Scrap the NAP’ petition

Carla Lockhart MP

Opposition continues to mount against the draft Nutrient Action Programme (NAP) proposals announced recently by DAERA Minister Andrew Muir.

Ahead of next week’s Stormont debate (Tuesday, 10th June), Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart is urging farmers to contact their local MLAs.

She said: “I have stood firmly against the Minister’s damaging NAP proposals from day one. These complex measures will ultimately force de-stocking, push farmers to rent or buy more land, and set impossible targets which will have far-reaching consequences across the entire agri-food sector.

“This is not only a ‘hammer blow’ for farmers, it’s an ‘industry bombshell’ which will jeopardise food security and have a devasting impact on the Northern Ireland economy.

“Farmers turned out in force at Greenmount last week, but they need to stand-firm by completing the DAERA consultation which ends on 24th July, and continuing to lobby politicians and industry leaders. This week my DUP colleague Michelle McIlveen MLA, launched the online petition ‘Scrap the Nap’ and successfully secured a debate in the Stormont Assembly.

“This is not an orange and green fight, farmers who fear for their livelihoods come from all political backgrounds. Everyone needs to sign the petition and make their voices heard by contacting their local MLA’s, to ask them to speak out and vote in favour of the motion which calls on Minister Muir to stop the process and start again with a co-designed scheme. This will send a message to the Minister that there is cross-party opposition to his proposals.”

The DUP Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs spokesperson added: “I want to be absolutely clear that I fully condemn any abuse directed at Minister Muir in recent weeks. Personal attacks are never acceptable and they are not the answer.

“However, I will continue to challenge the Minister and vehemently oppose the 2026 to 2029 NAP proposals. I urge others to do the same. This is a disastrous policy! It contains 30 draconian recommendations which are disproportionate, unworkable at farm level, and include top-heavy enforcement and financial penalties.

“The timeframes for the proposals are inherently contradictory. Peer reviewed scientific evidence has shown a time lag of between four and 20 years for water quality change in medium sized catchments to be properly assessed. Yet changes to farming practices are expected to show improvements within 12 months, otherwise penalties will be incurred.

“The Minister and his DAERA officials cannot ignore industry calls, especially as they didn’t engage with stakeholders prior to publishing the NAP document and launching the consultation.

“An economic impact assessment should be carried out in advance of this consultation. The rules surrounding EIA’s are clear, any major development project, or activities that may have a significant effect on the environment.”

Ms Lockhart continued: “Farmers and industry stakeholders were steadfast and united in their message at Greenmount last week. Every farmer and industry representative who contributed to the event was respectful, but anxious about what lies ahead in the wake of the fourth NAP review.

“Minister Muir continuously reminds us that he wants to work alongside farmers, but shying away from attending the NAP information event was the wrong thing to do. The meeting was the perfect opportunity to engage with the agricultural community and listen to their genuine concerns.”

The MP pointed out that NAP has been around for almost two decades, and according to the recent NI Environmental Statistics Report, improvements have been made. She said, it’s heartening to learn that farmers have contributed to a significant fall in river nitrate levels, with 100% of our rivers meeting EU standards for nitrates.

“There has also been a decrease in greenhouse gas and ammonia emissions attributed to agriculture. It’s obvious that farmers do care, and are striving to protect our waterways and enhance the environment,” added the MP.

The report highlighted that during 2024, 1,886 water pollution incidents were recorded, with 887 (47%) confirmed as having an impact on water quality.

Carla Lockhart MP questioned some of the figures published against those quoted by DAERA and AFBI officials at recent NAP meetings. “The figures aren’t consistent. I’ve heard various figures, 50% and 62% quoted, but the latest statistic report states 32% of pollution in Northern Ireland is attributed to agriculture.

“It is also intriguing that only 9% of pollution is attributed to NI Water, while 31% is categorised under the heading of ‘other’. Calculate domestic 13%, industry 15%, other and NI water, and it totals 68%, which means two-thirds of substantiated water pollution in Northern Ireland in 2024 was caused by non-farming related incidents. This proves the finger of blame is being unfairly targeted at the farming community.

“I’m curious to know what actually contributes to the 31% of pollution categorised under ‘other’. Maybe I’m mistaken, but perhaps the figures have been cleverly displayed to portray farming as the highest polluter of NI’s waterways. It would also be interesting to know how many pollution incidents go undetected.”

Ms Lockhart said: “It is outrageous that farmers are continually used as scapegoats. Northern Ireland Water and the Department for Infrastructure must be held accountable, especially as the province’s outdated system is at breaking point.

“Earlier this week, Minister Muir described NI Water as a corporate polluter, and said it should be treated as such. He added and I quote: “Giving NI Water a by-ball is not tenable. The system must be honest and fair to all.”

“Farmers and the wider agri-food supply chain are demanding a suspension of the NAP consultation. The figures are questionable, prompting wide-spread calls for calculations to be quantified. There needs to be effective, round-table discussions with stakeholders to reach a more acceptable way forward.”