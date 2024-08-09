Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The DUP’s Westminster Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs spokesperson Carla Lockhart MP has written to the Woodland Trust regarding its Free Trees scheme.

Ms Lockhart said: “The Free Trees scheme is offering thousands of trees to schools and community groups throughout the UK. It has been widely publicised and shared on social media, however, local schools and groups applying for the scheme have been left disappointed because the Woodland Trust isn’t processing applications from Northern Ireland. Scottish islands, the Channel Islands and Isle of Man are also ineligible.

“Schools and local community groups in my Upper Bann constituency, and across Northern Ireland, have been keen to get involved. It is ridiculous! Yet again Northern Ireland finds itself cut off from the UK.”

The Free Tree pack options include various species suitable for hedging, planting in urban areas, harvesting fruit, providing food and shelter for wildlife or year-round colour.

“It is my understanding that many of the trees included in the scheme, such as hawthorn, hazel and silver birch are native varieties, which according to the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee can move freely from GB to NI.”

Carla Lockhart MP added: “‘The Northern Ireland Plant Health Label Scheme, effective from October 2023, permits the transportation of certain tree species from GB to NI. The list was updated by the UK Government as a result of the Safe Guarding the Union agreement.

“It is ludicrous to think that the EU Protocol and Windsor Framework prohibited the movement of native species trees from GB to Northern Ireland.”

The deadline for Free Tree scheme applications is 26th August, with tree packs due for delivery in November.

Ms Lockhart is urging the Woodland Trust to act quickly to resolve the situation and stop discriminating against schools and community organisations in Northern Ireland.

The Upper Bann MP continued: “Trees can capture and store carbon, and are one of the most powerful weapons we have in the fight against climate change. Just 13% of UK land area is covered by trees, compared to an EU average of 37%.

“Climate change is a complex issue, and planting trees is something that we can all do to help reach the Government’s net-zero target. We need more trees and the Woodland Trustshould be rolling out Free Tree packs to all interested schools and groups in Northern Ireland.”