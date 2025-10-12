MP welcomes fruit and veg initiative for schools

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has welcomed Tesco’s national £4 million Fruit and Veg for Schools initiative, describing it as a positive step towards tackling poor nutrition among children.

The DUP Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs spokesperson said: “The scheme, rolled out in partnership with the British Nutrition Foundation, will benefit schools and families across Great Britain and Northern Ireland, particularly in areas where lower income families are struggling with the cost of living.”

Now in its second year, the scheme is part of the supermarket’s ‘Stronger Starts’ funding and community support for children. The 2025/26 scheme has been expanded, providing more than 500 UK schools, including 20 from Northern Ireland, with daily access to free fresh fruit and vegetables.

Ms Lockhart added: “Whilst Tesco’s commitment is very commendable, long-term solutions must come from government.

“This scheme is a positive step forward and will make a real difference to the small number of local schools involved.

“However, we need to see sustained investment in healthy food programmes for schools right across Northern Ireland. Children should be our top priority when it comes to good nutrition and encouraging healthy eating habits. Nutritious local produce such as milk, fruit and vegetables should be affordable and accessible for every child.

“I would urge industry stakeholders and local businesses to follow the Tesco example, so that together we can build a healthier, fairer future for our young people.”