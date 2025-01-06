Jean delivering her 'stone' from one end of the court to a target at the other end.Jean delivering her 'stone' from one end of the court to a target at the other end.
Jean delivering her 'stone' from one end of the court to a target at the other end.

Muckamore WI Ladies “Get Sporty”

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 6th Jan 2025, 10:38 GMT
Muckamore WI ladies got sporty on their first meeting of 2025. President Sharon Carson welcomed everyone on such a cold evening.

Elizabeth Gray organized the ladies into teams for a Kurling match.

The Ladies soon warmed up and had lots of fun playing New Age Kurling with heaps of laughs along the way as members tried hard to get their Kurling “stones” to reach the target.

Elizabeth calculated the scores and after the final the winning team of the match emerged.

Congratulations to Agnes, Deborah, Marie and Jean.

The Competition for the evening was A Sports Medal or Certificate.

The winners were Agnes McCullough, 2nd Joyce Lithcho and 3rd Jean McCollam.

The evening ended with a delightful supper

Team of Elizabeth, Alison, Liz and Irene

1. P1000256.JPG

Team of Elizabeth, Alison, Liz and Irene Photo: freelance

Photo Sales
Team of Dorothy, Ruth, Joan and Myra

2. P1000255.JPG

Team of Dorothy, Ruth, Joan and Myra Photo: freelance

Photo Sales
Sharon congratulates Agnes on winning the monthly competition.

3. P1000271.JPG

Sharon congratulates Agnes on winning the monthly competition. Photo: freelance

Photo Sales
Winning Team-Agnes, Deborah and Jean

4. P1000268.JPG

Winning Team-Agnes, Deborah and Jean Photo: freelance

Photo Sales
News you can trust since 1963
Register
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice