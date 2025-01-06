Muckamore WI Ladies “Get Sporty”

Elizabeth Gray organized the ladies into teams for a Kurling match.
The Ladies soon warmed up and had lots of fun playing New Age Kurling with heaps of laughs along the way as members tried hard to get their Kurling “stones” to reach the target.
Elizabeth calculated the scores and after the final the winning team of the match emerged.
Congratulations to Agnes, Deborah, Marie and Jean.
The Competition for the evening was A Sports Medal or Certificate.
The winners were Agnes McCullough, 2nd Joyce Lithcho and 3rd Jean McCollam.
The evening ended with a delightful supper