Muir announces launch of Wildfires in Northern Ireland Strategic Framework

Left to right: NIFRS Assistant Chief Fire & Rescue Officer Marcus Wright, Health Minister Mike Nesbitt, Justice Minister Naomi Long, DAERA Minister Andrew Muir and PSNI Superintendent Chris Hamill launch the publication of the Wildfires in Northern Ireland Strategic Framework.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir has today launched Northern Ireland’s first strategic framework to reduce the threat of wildfires in the countryside.

The Wildfires Strategic Framework runs to 2030 and focuses on objectives of wildfire prevention, preparedness, response, recovery and enforcement.

The framework identifies 35 key areas of development which, taken together, should ensure that our regional capability to address the issue of wildfire is enhanced.

Launching the framework alongside partners during a meeting of the Strategic Wildfires Group and Wildfires Stakeholder Forum, Minister Muir said: “I am delighted we have published our first Wildfire Strategic Framework which should mark a turning point for how we collectively tackle the wildfire problem. Publication of the strategic framework will facilitate the development of a detailed wildfire action plan over the next year.

“The framework is an important step towards making our communities more resilient to wildfires, making them aware of the danger’s wildfires pose to health, and providing them with tools to adapt to and mitigate wildfire risks through prevention, preparedness and vigilance. Recognising the importance of being able to react quickly and effectively to wildfires when they do occur, the Strategic Framework includes measures to enhance preparedness and capability for response to wildfire incidents.”

Minister Muir added: “Implementation of the Strategic Framework will support the delivery of other strategies and plans related to climate change adaptation, biodiversity and peatland restoration, which aim to improve the degraded state of our uplands and peatlands, including after wildfire incidents.

“Upland habitats, in good condition, provide an array of services to the community – food production, clean water, flood alleviation and recreation. The need for an environment that is resilient to wildfires emphasises the importance of the Peatland Strategy which I launched last month.”

Health Minister, Mike Nesbitt, said: “It is encouraging to see the publication of this Strategic Framework which is an important first step to a longer-term solution for wildfires in Northern Ireland. It is a key document that will pave the way in defining our future efforts in protecting and improving our natural habitat and benefiting our communities.”

Minister for Justice, Naomi Long said: “The last 12 months have shown the devastating impact of wildfires on our communities and I recognise that that threat is only likely to grow as a result of climate change and changing weather patterns. Delivering on the Strategic Framework is vital in that context and I hope that all relevant departments play their part to the fullest. I look forward to further engagement between officials in regard to the enforcement elements of the framework.”

PSNI Superintendent Chris Hamill said: “Wildfires have a devastating impact on our environment and wildlife, and more often than not, are completely avoidable – often caused by human error. Deliberately setting a wildfire is a criminal offence for which you can face prosecution.

“Where it is found that a fire has been maliciously started, it will be fully investigated by police, and when identified, those responsible can expect to be arrested and brought before court.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland welcomes the publication of the first Wildfires Strategic Framework, and we look forward to working alongside our partners in order to help collectively tackle this issue and protect our landscape.”

NIFRS Assistant Chief Fire & Rescue Officer Marcus Wright said: “We welcome the development of the wildfire strategic framework and thank the Executive for its commitment and collective support in addressing the impact of wildfires in our community.

“The collaborative multi-agency approach details a new way forward in a set of co-ordinated actions that seek to reduce the frequency and severity of wildfires. We are encouraged by the unified approach in the development of this framework as we want Firefighters to be ready and available to respond to incidents in their local community when called upon. Dealing with the increasing number and scale of wildfires, which are largely preventable, adds significant physical demands on Firefighters and resources, and places strain on our Service.

“Through this framework we are committed to working with partners to reduce the risk and impact of wildfires to help protect life, the environment and make Northern Ireland a safer place.”

The Wildfires in Northern Ireland Strategic Framework 2025 – 2030 is available at: www.daera-ni.gov.uk/publications/wildfires-northern-ireland-strategic-framework-2025-2030