Muir: Climate Action Plan consultation is milestone step to tackle climate change in Northern Ireland

The launch of a 16-week public consultation on Northern Ireland’s first Climate Action Plan has been described as a “milestone moment” by the DAERA Minister Andrew Muir.

The draft Climate Action Plan, a legal requirement of the Climate Change Act that was passed by the NI Assembly in 2022, sets out the path that Northern Ireland will take to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050 and demonstrates how we will achieve our first carbon budget target of a 33% average annual reduction between 2023 and 2027 compared to the baseline.

Finalising and consulting on the draft Climate Action Plan is a commitment in the Programme for Government, with the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) leading on the development of the plan on behalf of the Northern Ireland Executive. The draft Climate Action Plan includes policies and proposals identified by departments to reduce emissions across all sectors of our economy and society.

Recognising the scale and urgency of the challenges, the Minister said: “I am fully committed to delivering Northern Ireland’s first Climate Action Plan – one that is grounded in robust science and evidence, shaped by stakeholder voices, necessarily ambitious and aligned with our pledge to a just transition.

“This isn’t just a plan. It’s a roadmap towards a more sustainable future. The publication of the draft Climate Action Plan is a milestone moment that will inform how we reduce our emissions, grow our green economy, protect our environment and improve our health and wellbeing.”

The Minister added: “Since taking up office last year, my department has taken significant steps to address climate change in a way that is just and fair and to set a clear pathway to meet our emissions reduction targets. We may have lost pace due the absence of devolved institutions but I am determined to move forward conscious, we can ill afford to delay or defer action.”

Stakeholders across a range of sectors have been engaged in the development of the draft Climate Action Plan. The consultation will provide an opportunity to seek views from a wider range of stakeholders, including the public. A series of consultation events, including sector specific sessions, will be held across Northern Ireland throughout the 16 weeks. Details can be found on the DAERA website.

The Minister added: “We have seen the damaging and costly impacts of climate change around the world and closer to home from flash flooding, wildfires and more frequent and severe storms. No section of society is immune. It is essential we take action and I would encourage everyone to take part in this 16-week consultation. I will continue to work closely with Executive colleagues to deliver our shared commitments on climate change and I look forward to engaging with stakeholders as part of the consultation.”

Met Office Chief Scientist, Prof Stephen Belcher, said: “We can see our climate is rapidly changing in our observations. We have a responsibility to future generations to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases to Net Zero to stabilise the climate. And we also have a responsibility to citizens now and to future generations to accelerate our efforts to adapt to the extreme weather events we are seeing now in our changing climate. Action plans such as this are a vital step in this journey and the consultation on this plan is a valuable opportunity for the public to engage with this process.”

In addition to the draft Climate Action Plan, other climate initiatives currently being progressed by DAERA include a consultation on the third Northern Ireland Climate Change Adaptation Programme which opened on 9 June and closes on 4 August, work to progress the establishment of the Just Transition Commission following consultation earlier this year and a forthcoming consultation on Northern Ireland’s fourth carbon budget.