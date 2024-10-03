Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir has paid tribute to the veterinary industry as he delivered the keynote address at the Annual British Veterinary Association (BVA) Northern Ireland dinner.

Speaking at the event in Parliament Buildings, the Minister said: “Since taking up post as Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, I have never failed to be impressed by hugely significant work undertaken by all working within the veterinary profession. I want to use my time in office to make real, meaningful change across all aspects of my portfolio but - in particular - on animal health and welfare.

“From addressing our shared challenge of bovine tuberculosis to ensuring the long-term security of our supply of veterinary medicines, from tackling illegal puppy smuggling to protecting our industry from epizootic disease, these ambitions rely on my department’s continued close engagement and cooperation with all parts of the veterinary profession.”

The Minister continued: “I see daily the difference the veterinary profession makes, both inside and outside government, to advance animal health and welfare. Healthier animals lead to more sustainable farming, better economic returns through a reduction in unnecessary losses, and have a positive impact on our efforts to tackle climate change.”

Minister Muir is pictured with BVA Northern Ireland Branch President Sharon Verner, BVA President Dr. Elizabeth Mullineaux, and the event host and Deputy Chair of Assembly AERA Committee, Declan McAleer MLA.

The Minister concluded: “I have a clear focus on what I want to achieve working with you, and the wider profession, and working collaboratively in our efforts to advance animal health and welfare will bring not only positive benefits and outcomes for animals, but also for public health and our continued ability to trade.”