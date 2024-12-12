Muir welcomes Assembly approval of emissions targets

Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) Minister Andrew Muir has welcomed the Assembly’s approval of legislation setting Northern Ireland’s first three carbon budgets and a new 2040 target to reduce emissions.

The approval by MLAs delivers further on key statutory requirements of the Climate Change Act (Northern Ireland) 2022.

Carbon budgets set out a managed pathway to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and will help put Northern Ireland on track towards meeting the 2030, 2040 and 2050 statutory emissions reduction targets in a planned and gradual way.

The United Kingdom, Wales and Republic of Ireland have already set carbon budgets outlining how their respective governments will meet their targets, with Scotland to follow.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Welcoming the passage of the legislation, Minister Muir said: “As well as it being the right thing to do, setting a clear target for 2040 and the first three carbon budgets puts Northern Ireland on a clear trajectory to Net Zero while also reaffirming the Executive and Assembly’s commitment to addressing climate change.

“There is already a statutory target for 2030. However, setting the carbon budgets and the 2040 target will provide all sectors with a clear focus and driver to step up action to address climate change.

“It will open up opportunities for investment as we transition towards a more sustainable economy. There are significant benefits for all if we fully embrace the opportunities provided by green growth - not only through welcome investment in green energy, employment opportunities and the benefits of decarbonisation but through increased energy security. Strong climate and environmental credentials will be critical if we are to attract inward investment, maximise economic opportunities, develop skills and compete on an international scale while showcasing the best of Northern Ireland.”

Speaking of the Climate Action Plan, the Minister said: “The next stage in this important process is to bring forward to the Executive a Climate Action Plan setting out the emissions reduction policies and proposals across all Northern Ireland departments to meet the first carbon budget and putting us on the pathway to achieving the targets set out in the Act.

“There will be a range of benefits from the policies implemented to deliver on these carbon budgets and targets.

“Reducing emissions will improve the health and wellbeing of our citizens, especially the most vulnerable in society as we focus on a fair and just transition where everyone benefits.

“This is particularly important for our young people who want us to leave our planet in a better state by reducing emissions and delivering positive outcomes for our environment, nature, and biodiversity.

“Achieving these targets will require collective leadership. There is a role for each and every one of us. We need to step up to the plate and I will continue to collaborate and work hard with my Executive colleagues and others to do the right thing for Northern Ireland and beyond.”