Muir welcomes publication of UK Pesticides National Action Plan 2025

Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir has welcomed the publication of the UK Pesticides National Action Plan 2025 (NAP).

The UK Pesticides National Action Plan 2025 sets out how all four UK Governments will work with farmers, growers, and other land managers to minimise the impacts of pesticides on people and the environment whilst managing pests sustainably and supporting food production.

Minister Muir said: “I welcome the role my department has played in developing the new UK Pesticides National Action Plan working in close partnership with officials from the UK Government, Scottish Government and Welsh Government. The plan recognises that pesticides have a key role to play in our agriculture and amenity industries. It is important that pesticide users have the tools to ensure a sustainable supply of food, safeguard natural landscapes from native and invasive pests and maintain transport infrastructure and amenity areas.

“However, the use of pesticides must be carefully managed and controlled to make sure that they do not pose a risk to human and animal health and that there are no adverse environmental impacts on water quality and biodiversity.”

Pesticide resistance, climate change, and invasive species pose significant challenges to our food security, the management of our natural landscapes and maintenance of our transport infrastructure and amenity areas. The Plan sets out how pesticide users will be supported to increase their use of nature friendly approaches to pest management and embrace alternative measures to reduce the potential harm from pesticides by 10% by 2030, while controlling pests and pesticide resistance effectively.

Sustainable pesticide use means healthier ecosystems where vital pollinators, such as bees, are allowed to flourish – boosting crop health and food production for the long-term. By using nature-based solutions and alternative techniques, farmers can better safeguard crops for the long-term, helping to cut down expenditure on pesticides, and contributing towards greater productivity.

We also want to address some of the key barriers to Integrated Pest Management uptake in the amenity sector and reduce reliance on pesticides, whilst recognising the continuing role pesticides will play for example, in ensuring public highways are accessible and safe.

The core goals of the National Action Plan are to:

- Set clear targets and measures to monitor the use of pesticides

- Encourage uptake of Integrated Pest Management

- Strengthen compliance and promote good practice

Further information and a link to the UK Pesticides National Action Plan 2025 can be found at: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/articles/departmental-responsibilities-regarding-pesticides#toc-9