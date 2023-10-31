A well co-ordinated multi agency response is underway in Newry in an effort to prevent flooding in the County Down city.

stock image

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) and Newry, Mourne and Down Council staff have been working through the evening to get sandbags in place to protect a number of areas including Sugar Island and around Newry Town Hall

Newry is one of many areas where water levels are being monitored by DfI staff during this period of severe weather. Heavy rain in recent days falling on already saturated land, has caused many issues for watercourses and roads and operational teams have worked hard to reduce the impacts of flooding where possible.

Over 318 calls have been received by the Flooding Incident Line. As a result DfI Roads and Rivers staff have been deployed to various locations to provide assistance and thousands of sandbags have been deployed across Northern Ireland.

DfI have also engaged with the PSNI and multi agency partners and held a series of internal resource planning activities in recent days to plan and to deploy resources effectively for the various weather warnings that had been issued.

In addition they have advised Regional Community Groups across Northern Ireland in advance about potential impacts.

Where necessary, temporary road or lane closures have been put in place on roads blocked by flooding and resources assigned to clear blocked pipes and gullies across affected areas.

As the weather warnings remain in place until Thursday the public are reminded of the flooding incident line on 0300 2000 100.

Information about preparing for possible flooding, and what to do after a flood, is available at: nidirect - Flooding in your area.

Advice for road users in all adverse weather conditions can be found at: nidirect - Driving in adverse weather