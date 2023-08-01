Multi award winning Limousin bull heads to Jalex Sale
Considered by the Jalex team to be the best they have ever offered, this youngster offers the full package with a proven pedigree complemented by a glittering show season.
He has chalked up an array of awards to include:
Balmoral Show - Junior, Male & Reserve Exhibitor bred Champion
Ballymoney Show - Interbreed Champion and Limousin Champion
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ballymena Show - Champion Limousin & Interbreed Champion
Antrim Show - Supreme, Intermediate & Male Champion at NI Limousin Club's National Show
Antrim Show - Bull Stakes 2023 Interbreed Champion & Overall Interbreed Champion
Clogher Show - NISA Junior Bull of the Year Champion 2023
Born in May 2022, this flashy bull is sired by the 16k Huntershall Nutcracker.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Nutcracker is a proven show calf producer, and Transform’s mother Brockhurst Oriana is herself a Fatstock Champion several times over including Champion at Bucks show, Reserve Champion at Agri Expo and Champion Winter Stock Festival. Oriana is from a line of fantastic breeding females from the Brockhurst herd, her dam Brockhurst Lucy was Champion at the Scottish Grand Prix, Her grandam being Brockhurst Bolshoi multiple Champion and Interbreed champion winning cow, including Interbreed at the Yorkshire show.
Jalex Transform is bred to perfection, and with 1 NT821 and 1 Q204X genes he should be an exciting prospect to breed calves for both the pedigree and commercial market.
Ordinarily this bull would have travelled to Carlisle later in the season however work commitments on this busy farm has promoted the decision to offer Transform at the on farm sale instead. Export can be arranged to UK and Ireland.
Pre sale viewing is welcome contact James 07816775501.
The sale will take place on Friday evening, 18th August from 7.30pm on farm at Gloverstown Road, Randalstown.
Full sales particulars are available to view on www.jalexlivestock.com and marteye