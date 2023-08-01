Considered by the Jalex team to be the best they have ever offered, this youngster offers the full package with a proven pedigree complemented by a glittering show season.

He has chalked up an array of awards to include:

Balmoral Show - Junior, Male & Reserve Exhibitor bred Champion

Jalex Transform is considered to be the best bull ever bred by James Alexander, and ordinarily would have been destined to travel to Carlisle for the October Sale. Due to work commitments the decision has been taken to sell this multi award winning bull on 18th August on farm at Gloverstown Road, Randalstown. Bidding is also available on marteye.

Ballymoney Show - Interbreed Champion and Limousin Champion

Ballymena Show - Champion Limousin & Interbreed Champion

Antrim Show - Supreme, Intermediate & Male Champion at NI Limousin Club's National Show

Antrim Show - Bull Stakes 2023 Interbreed Champion & Overall Interbreed Champion

The much admired Limousin bull Jalex Transform is to be offered for sale on Friday evening 18th August on the farm of James Alexander, Randalstown. In addition to a glittering show career this exciting young prospect is bred to perfection hailing from proven sire and dam lines.

Clogher Show - NISA Junior Bull of the Year Champion 2023

Born in May 2022, this flashy bull is sired by the 16k Huntershall Nutcracker.

Nutcracker is a proven show calf producer, and Transform’s mother Brockhurst Oriana is herself a Fatstock Champion several times over including Champion at Bucks show, Reserve Champion at Agri Expo and Champion Winter Stock Festival. Oriana is from a line of fantastic breeding females from the Brockhurst herd, her dam Brockhurst Lucy was Champion at the Scottish Grand Prix, Her grandam being Brockhurst Bolshoi multiple Champion and Interbreed champion winning cow, including Interbreed at the Yorkshire show.

Jalex Transform is bred to perfection, and with 1 NT821 and 1 Q204X genes he should be an exciting prospect to breed calves for both the pedigree and commercial market.

Ordinarily this bull would have travelled to Carlisle later in the season however work commitments on this busy farm has promoted the decision to offer Transform at the on farm sale instead. Export can be arranged to UK and Ireland.

Pre sale viewing is welcome contact James 07816775501.

The sale will take place on Friday evening, 18th August from 7.30pm on farm at Gloverstown Road, Randalstown.