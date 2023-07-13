Murray’s Farm in Craigavon which was one of the participating farms this year, opened their farm on Saturday for the general public and included a packed schedule of activities to showcase their working farm.

Gareth and Christina Murray, who own the farm, also used the opportunity to raise donations and awareness for Rural Support which supports the agri-community across Northern Ireland.

Those who attended the Open Farm Weekend had the opportunity to enjoy a wide range of activities, from the poultry viewing gallery, farm machinery display and countryside games.

Gareth and Christina Murray with Hannah Kirkpatrick. Picture: Rural Support

Commenting on the day, Christina Murray said: “A HUGE thank you to everyone who helped in any way...we are truly blessed to have had so many people supporting this event. We really appreciated each and every one of you who visited and were delighted to welcome visitors from as far afield as Omagh, Coleraine and Magherafelt.”

It was a great day and an excellent opportunity to capture the imagination of families and foodies from across Northern Ireland and give a real behind the scenes snapshot of the local farm to fork story.

This week Hannah Kirkpatrick from Rural Support headed to Chestnutt Farm to accept a £1250 donation from Gareth and Christina, which was raised on the Saturday of their Open Farm Weekend. This is a fantastic amount of money that will go towards the work carried out by Rural Support, supporting farmers and farming families in NI to build more sustainable farm businesses and create happier and healthier lives for family members.

