Mushroom industry updates Ministers on growth opportunities

The Northern Ireland Mushroom Growers Association (NIMGA) hosted Northern Ireland Office Parliamentary Under Secretary of State Fleur Anderson MP and Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Andrew Muir MLA at local farm C & L Mushrooms to highlight the challenges facing the mushroom industry.

With the sector having an annual value of £64.5 million, NIMGA represents the majority of Northern Ireland’s mushroom farms, which produce 10% of the UK’s mushrooms, including 50% of its organic supply.

John McArdle, NIMGA Chair, stressed the opportunity for sustainable growth: “We have the demand and the potential to grow, but our hands are tied on issues which are beyond our control. The Republic of Ireland offers more support for its mushroom sector through an effective visa scheme and investment in innovation, energy efficiency and automation. We need similar backing to stay competitive.”

Welcoming the recent announcement of the extension of the Fruit and Veg Aid Scheme (FVAS), McArdle said: “There is a real opportunity to get the right support mechanisms in place to boost sectoral growth. We look forward to working with the Minister and his officials on the development of a successor programme to the existing FVAS, as we move towards a sustainable net-zero future for the mushroom sector.”