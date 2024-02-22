Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 2024 championships will be hosted at Teagasc Kildalton Agricultural College, Piltown, Co Kilkenny on Saturday, 23 March.

The aim is to host an event merging both competition and education.

Although participants’ knowledge and skill is assessed throughout, there is also lots of support provided, and therefore the event is equally accessible for those who have previously attended training and for those who may not have, but would like to “give it a go”.

The winning team of the Irish Sport Horse Studbook World Champion Team 2022 (left to right): Colin Doyle, Camilla Snow Coyne, Amy Finn, Aoife Kirby, Shane Connolly, Annie Madden, Edward Hennessy and Maria Cairns. Picture: Teagasc

Some really nice prizes are on offer with support from DAFM, and The Equine Warehouse.

What is involved?

Multiple choice theory – 20 questions covering breeding/reproduction, feeding and nutrition; stable management; health and welfare; and sport. Theory bank from which questions are taken is provided.

Conformation and athleticism assessment – The scores and comments on two prejudgement horses are provided by the judges for both sections in advance of competition judging.

In hand presentation – there is a set format for the presentation. A practice presentation with feedback from judges is possible before the marked presentation.

Highly respected and experienced industry professionals will share their insights and knowledge on the topics of conformation and athleticism assessment, relating to potential for sport, breeding and market melting education with competition.

It is not a requirement to be an active breeder to partake in the championships. Competitors are aged 16 to 26 years of age (born 1998 to 2008).

The results of the championships will be used to identify a panel from which two teams of four will be selected to represent the Irish Sport Horse Studbook at the World Breeding Federation for Sport Horses Young Breeders World Championships July 4-6 2024 at Stutteri Ask, Denmark.

Ten individuals are to be identified in the junior category (born 2004 to 2008) and a further 10 in the senior category (born 1998 to 2003) to partake in a further, compulsory, three training and selection days ahead of naming a team of four in both age categories to travel to Demark.

As current World Champion titleholders, ISH Studbook look forward to taking up the challenge again in July.

The young breeders programme has established itself as a mechanism for young people with aspirations to learn more about traits, which are both successful in competition horses and valued by the marketplace, by harnessing the input of expert breeders, riders and producers while accessing high quality demonstration farms and equines nationally.

An online information session will be provided on the evening of March 14th for all interested registered competitors.

Registrations close on Sunday, March 17th.

Register early to avail of online support.

Further information is available at https://www.teagasc.ie/rural-economy/rural-development/equine/young-breeders-programme/

National championships terms and conditions: https://www.teagasc.ie/media/website/rural-economy/rural-development/equine/Terms-and-conditions-young-breeder-2024-national-championships.pdf