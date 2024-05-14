Both Sean and Mary have been very supportive and accommodating from day one.

A spokesperson stated: “It is both an honour and a privilege that we can bring the Irish National SheepdogTrials back to Donegal. Especially, back to Clonmany, the last National held in Clonmany was in 1979. This three day event will see the top Irish 150 dogs and their handlers qualify for the Irish team for the International in September 2024.

“This event is a real boost to the Donegal economy as it will attract competitors, their families, the wider sheepdog community and farming community from all over Ireland. It will attract local, national and oversees spectators. The International Sheepdog Society Live-streaming will showcase the event to a global audience.

“Hosting this event would not have been possible without our main sponsors SSE Renewables, local sponsorship, donations and the vital support of Donegal County Council. We have been overwhelmed by the support of Donegal County Councillors who have come onboard with vital DFI funding which has been instrumental in enabling the running of the three day national event. The committee wish all councillors the best of luck in the upcoming elections and best wishes to any retiring councillors.

“Special thanks to everyone involved and we wish all competitors and their families a safe journey to Clonmany Donegal in August.”

1 . At the launch of the Irish National Sheep Dog Trials 2024 which will take place in Clonmany, County Donegal on the 22nd to 24th August are front left James McCloskey, Fly, Denis Mullaney, Philip McLaughlin, Cllr. John Shéamuis Ó Fearraigh, Cllr, Rena Donaghey, James McGee, Chairperson, Karen McGee, Cllr. Albert Doherty, Cllr. Michael McClafferty, Cllr. Johnny McGuinness, Bernard Doherty, Nell and James Pat McDaid. Photo Clive Wasson At the launch of the Irish National Sheep Dog Trials 2024 which will take place in Clonmany, County Donegal on the 22nd to 24th August are front left James McCloskey, Fly, Denis Mullaney, Philip McLaughlin, Cllr. John Shéamuis Ó Fearraigh, Cllr, Rena Donaghey, James McGee, Chairperson, Karen McGee, Cllr. Albert Doherty, Cllr. Michael McClafferty, Cllr. Johnny McGuinness, Bernard Doherty, Nell and James Pat McDaid. Photo Clive Wasson Photo: Clive Wasson Photo Sales

2 . Chairman James McGee speaking at the launch of the Irish National Sheep Dog Trials 2024 which will take place in Clonmany, County Donegal on the 22nd to 24th August. Photo Clive Wasson Chairman James McGee speaking at the launch of the Irish National Sheep Dog Trials 2024 which will take place in Clonmany, County Donegal on the 22nd to 24th August. Photo Clive Wasson Photo: CLIVE WASSON Photo Sales

3 . At the launch of the Irish National Sheep Dog Trials 2024 which will take place in Clonmany, County Donegal on the 22nd to 24th August are from left Bernard Doherty with Nell, James McGee, Chairperson, Karen McGee, James McCloskey with Fly. Photo Clive Wasson At the launch of the Irish National Sheep Dog Trials 2024 which will take place in Clonmany, County Donegal on the 22nd to 24th August are from left Bernard Doherty with Nell, James McGee, Chairperson, Karen McGee, James McCloskey with Fly. Photo Clive Wasson Photo: CLIVE WASSON Photo Sales

4 . At the launch of the Irish National Sheep Dog Trials 2024 which will take place in Clonmany, County Donegal on the 22nd to 24th August are from left Bernard Doherty, Nell, Cllr. John Shéamuis Ó Fearraigh, Denis Mullaney, Karen McGee, James McGee, Chairperson, Cllr, Rena Donaghy, Cllr. Martin McDermott, Philip McLaughlin, James McCloskey, Fly and James Pat McDaid. Photo Clive Wasson At the launch of the Irish National Sheep Dog Trials 2024 which will take place in Clonmany, County Donegal on the 22nd to 24th August are from left Bernard Doherty, Nell, Cllr. John Shéamuis Ó Fearraigh, Denis Mullaney, Karen McGee, James McGee, Chairperson, Cllr, Rena Donaghy, Cllr. Martin McDermott, Philip McLaughlin, James McCloskey, Fly and James Pat McDaid. Photo Clive Wasson Photo: CLIVE WASSON Photo Sales