Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The National Beef Association has said it has ‘grave concerns’ surrounding some of the content and opinion broadcast on Friday’s BBC2 documentary: ‘The Badgers, The Farmers and Me’.

The NBA TB Committee stated: “Whilst we believe the documentary correctly surmised that the current overall system is not perfect for either farmers or wildlife, we are deeply concerned about Sir Brian’s refusal to accept some of the factual science which does not align with his personal agenda. The programme was biased in the extreme, giving consumers only one view of a vastly complex debate; for this, the BBC bears responsibility for failing to provide a scientifically balanced and alternative view.

"Over the years, many farmers have suffered greatly with their mental health due to the challenges and financial hardship the disease causes on farms; this broadcast has done nothing to improve their situation - perhaps even made them feel more isolated and alone,” the statement continued.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The new government has accepted the challenge of eradicating TB by 2038, and it is clear that existing policy is unlikely to deliver this. Whilst we welcome the government commitment to at least work through the wildlife control licenses that have already been issued, we would urge them to move quickly to implement better testing and a more radical approach to early detection of the disease. There is no doubt that early detection and speedy eradication of the disease in individual herds would expedite the prospect of a TB-free country considerably.

"The NBA will continue to lobby the government to ensure they invest heavily and appropriately, and we will work with both government and industry towards the eradication of bovine TB.”